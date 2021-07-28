HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $4.05 Per Share

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the company will earn $4.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.89. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $16.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $18.64 EPS.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on HCA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $215.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.05.

HCA stock opened at $247.69 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $215.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $114.38 and a twelve month high of $254.45. The company has a market cap of $81.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.63.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCA. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total value of $29,607,123.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 270,090 shares in the company, valued at $54,201,661.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 194,906 shares of company stock valued at $39,330,847. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.