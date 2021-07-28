HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 28.32%.

Shares of HBT traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.71. 24,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,706. The company has a market capitalization of $457.29 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.52. HBT Financial has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $18.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

