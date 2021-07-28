Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.79) by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $410.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.32 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 91.32% and a negative return on equity of 103.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 584.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.81) earnings per share. Hawaiian updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of HA stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,606,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,270. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $31.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.64. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.41.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hawaiian to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.13.

In related news, CFO Shannon Lei Okinaka sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,353,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director William S. Swelbar sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,712.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $241,000. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

