Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.44, Fidelity Earnings reports. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 19.45%.

Shares of HVT traded down $1.55 on Wednesday, hitting $36.69. 4,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,567. Haverty Furniture Companies has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $52.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.39. The stock has a market cap of $669.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

In related news, VP J Edward Clary sold 2,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $119,328.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

