Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.58 EPS

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS traded down $2.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,486,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,752. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.18. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $71.07 and a 12 month high of $104.89. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HAS shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $101.45 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $101.45 price target on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.22.

In related news, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 17,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,661,645.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Frascotti sold 2,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $221,776.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,450 shares in the company, valued at $15,371,086.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,550 shares of company stock worth $7,095,907. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

