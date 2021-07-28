Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) shares rose 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$35.64 and last traded at C$35.44. Approximately 50,829 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 44,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.00.

HDI has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$45.50 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Acumen Capital increased their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$37.50 to C$42.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$49.08.

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.27. The firm has a market cap of C$752.53 million and a PE ratio of 16.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$33.41.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.69 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$368.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$353.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Hardwoods Distribution Inc. will post 3.6700003 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.63%.

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

