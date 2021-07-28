Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 680.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.5 days.

Hardwoods Distribution stock opened at $27.41 on Wednesday. Hardwoods Distribution has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $30.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.45.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.3289 per share. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. This is a boost from Hardwoods Distribution’s previous dividend of $0.32.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$43.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. CIBC boosted their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$45.50 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

