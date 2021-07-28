Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 680.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.5 days.
Hardwoods Distribution stock opened at $27.41 on Wednesday. Hardwoods Distribution has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $30.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.45.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.3289 per share. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. This is a boost from Hardwoods Distribution’s previous dividend of $0.32.
Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile
Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.
See Also: QQQ ETF
Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.