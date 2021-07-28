Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Short Interest Up 223.1% in July

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 223.1% from the June 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

HVRRY stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $84.70. The company had a trading volume of 6,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,295. Hannover Rück has a 12-month low of $71.85 and a 12-month high of $97.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.14. The company has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.88.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Hannover Rück will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HVRRY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Hannover Rück from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hannover Rück has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

