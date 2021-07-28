Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.54 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $58.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $54.38 million.

HAFC traded up $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.49. 7,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,148. Hanmi Financial has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.47.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.24. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 9.96%. As a group, analysts predict that Hanmi Financial will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.25.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

