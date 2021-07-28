Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) and iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Head to Head Comparison

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) and iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.3% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.4% of iCAD shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of iCAD shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories and iCAD, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hancock Jaffe Laboratories 0 0 1 0 3.00 iCAD 0 0 7 0 3.00

iCAD has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 59.28%. Given iCAD’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe iCAD is more favorable than Hancock Jaffe Laboratories.

Profitability

This table compares Hancock Jaffe Laboratories and iCAD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hancock Jaffe Laboratories N/A -77.72% -64.73% iCAD -23.41% -21.51% -12.87%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hancock Jaffe Laboratories and iCAD’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hancock Jaffe Laboratories $30,000.00 1,685.77 -$9.14 million ($7.54) -0.79 iCAD $29.70 million 12.14 -$17.61 million ($0.43) -33.58

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has higher earnings, but lower revenue than iCAD. iCAD is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iCAD has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

iCAD beats Hancock Jaffe Laboratories on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hancock Jaffe Laboratories

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. is a development stage medical device company, which develops tissue based solutions that are designed to be life sustaining or life enhancing for patients with cardiovascular disease, and peripheral arterial and venous disease. Its products include The Bioprosthetic Heart Valve, The CoreoGraft, and The Venous Valve. The company was founded by Norman Jaffe on December 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc. provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment. It also offers ProFound AI, a deep-learning algorithm designed to detect malignant soft-tissue densities and calcifications in digital breast tomosynthesis; ProFound AI Risk, a tool that provides breast cancer risk estimation based on a screening mammogram; and magnetic resonance imaging applications, a tool to detect breast and prostate cancer. In addition, the company offers VeraLook, a solution designed to support the detection of colonic polyps in conjunction with CT Colonography. Further, it provides Xoft Axxent electronic brachytherapy systems for the treatment of early stage breast, non-melanoma skin, and gynecological cancers to university research and community hospitals, cancer care clinics, veterinary facilities, and dermatology offices. The company serves healthcare centers through direct sales organizations, as well as through various original equipment manufacturer partners, distributors, and resellers. It also exports its products in Europe, Taiwan, Canada, China, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Howtek, Inc. and changed its name to iCAD, Inc. in June 2002. iCAD, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Nashua, New Hampshire.

