Hammond Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (TSE:HMM) to Issue $0.02 Semi-Annual Dividend

Hammond Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (TSE:HMM) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

Hammond Manufacturing has a 1-year low of C$1.72 and a 1-year high of C$2.38.

Hammond Manufacturing (TSE:HMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$42.14 million for the quarter.

Hammond Manufacturing Company Limited is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic components. The Company operates in electrical and electronic components segment. It manufactures electronic and electrical enclosures, outlet strips and electronic transformers that are used by manufacturers of electronic and electrical products.

