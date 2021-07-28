Guggenheim Begins Coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)

Equities researchers at Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $1,750.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Stephens lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,742.52.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,835.12 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,484.05. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $1,110.30 and a 52 week high of $1,841.52. The company has a market capitalization of $51.66 billion, a PE ratio of 89.26, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,781.68, for a total value of $468,581.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,721,179.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total value of $12,540,899.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,346,847.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,398 shares of company stock valued at $43,641,993. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

