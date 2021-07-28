Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $639.47 Million

Brokerages expect Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) to announce $639.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Guess”s earnings, with estimates ranging from $629.40 million to $645.00 million. Guess’ posted sales of $398.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guess’ will report full year sales of $2.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Guess’.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.41. Guess’ had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $520.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.81) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on GES shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Guess’ from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Guess’ from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of GES traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.36. The stock had a trading volume of 669,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,656. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.07. Guess’ has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $31.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is currently -642.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Guess’ by 4.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 777,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,261,000 after acquiring an additional 30,449 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Guess’ by 60.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 727,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,100,000 after acquiring an additional 274,889 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Guess’ by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 678,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,941,000 after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Guess’ by 10.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,738,000 after acquiring an additional 61,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Guess’ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,793,000. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guess' Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

