Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Shares Purchased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 384,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Griffon were worth $10,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Griffon by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Griffon by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,273 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Griffon by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Griffon by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 746,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,274,000 after acquiring an additional 91,299 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Griffon by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 16,973 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GFF opened at $24.09 on Wednesday. Griffon Co. has a 52-week low of $17.92 and a 52-week high of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.97.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $634.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.83 million. Griffon had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 15.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Griffon Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Griffon’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

GFF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

