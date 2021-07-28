Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 135.20 ($1.77). Greencore Group shares last traded at GBX 133.20 ($1.74), with a volume of 3,143,218 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Greencore Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Greencore Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 170 ($2.22).

Get Greencore Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.70, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of £701.36 million and a PE ratio of -18.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 133.42.

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.