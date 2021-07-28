Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 2,881 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,881 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Innospec were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOSP. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec during the first quarter worth $1,413,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 110,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec during the first quarter worth $301,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 12.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 353,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,346,000 after purchasing an additional 40,249 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 64.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,514,000 after purchasing an additional 36,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.99, for a total value of $118,410.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,291,613.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian Watt sold 2,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $203,716.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,595 shares in the company, valued at $2,687,424.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,748 shares of company stock valued at $2,108,725. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IOSP. Zacks Investment Research cut Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet cut Innospec from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $86.91 on Wednesday. Innospec Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.48 and a 1 year high of $107.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 117.45 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.23.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Innospec had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $339.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Innospec’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services segments. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

