Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 2,873 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 7.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,013 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,873 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 172.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 33.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $50.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.59. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $67.35.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $190.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.14 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 38.58%. Glacier Bancorp’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.55%.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

