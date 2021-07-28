Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Stock Position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,724 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hub Group by 12.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Hub Group by 3,516.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hub Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hub Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUBG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Hub Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Hub Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.18.

Shares of HUBG opened at $64.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.18 and a 1-year high of $74.95.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $919.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.76 million. Research analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

