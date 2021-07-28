Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $2.07 Million Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 60.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,662 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in YETI were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in YETI by 352.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 137,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after buying an additional 107,507 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in YETI by 255.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 59,345 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC grew its stake in YETI by 14.5% in the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in YETI by 14.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in YETI in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,408,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YETI opened at $96.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.61. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.53, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.63. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.09 and a 1 year high of $98.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.11 million. YETI had a return on equity of 71.70% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 125,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.93, for a total transaction of $10,923,015.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,629,742.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $1,707,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,895,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,577 shares of company stock valued at $18,314,362 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

YETI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on YETI from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded YETI from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on YETI in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, lifted their target price on YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.68.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

