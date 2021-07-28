Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) shares fell 3.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.12 and last traded at $4.24. 20,895 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 23,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.

Separately, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Great Wall Motor in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.21.

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, markets, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, South Africa, Ecuador, Chile, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, Great Wall Pickup, and ORA brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

