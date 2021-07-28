Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of GPK stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.83. 53,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,476,349. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.81. Graphic Packaging has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $19.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 26.79%.

GPK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

