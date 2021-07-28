Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.85

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.85 and traded as low as C$0.76. Gran Tierra Energy shares last traded at C$0.76, with a volume of 328,919 shares traded.
Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$1.20 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 348.73. The firm has a market cap of C$278.91 million and a P/E ratio of -0.39.
Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
