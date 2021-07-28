Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Hits New 1-Year High at $17.26

Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.26 and last traded at $17.26, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.26.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GROUF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grafton Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Grafton Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.89.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

