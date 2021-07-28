Gotham Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,128 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Barnes Group by 2,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE B opened at $49.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.26. Barnes Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.59 and a fifty-two week high of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $301.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.70 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on B. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet cut Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.29.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

