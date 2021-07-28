Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 1,054 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 554.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth $136,000.

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $196.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $182.67. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.74 and a 12-month high of $216.88.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $2.69. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 35.56%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 18.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABG. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $196.00 to $201.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Asbury Automotive Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.50.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

