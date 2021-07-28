Gotham Asset Management LLC Makes New $265,000 Investment in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Midwest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 43,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

SC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Santander Consumer USA in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Compass Point cut Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Shares of Santander Consumer USA stock opened at $40.85 on Wednesday. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.03 and a 1 year high of $41.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.57. The company has a current ratio of 51.93, a quick ratio of 51.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.97. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

