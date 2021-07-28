Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $246,000 Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 84.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 19,059 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 61.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 48.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,887 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on EAT shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Brinker International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Brinker International from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brinker International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded Brinker International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Brinker International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brinker International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.10.

In related news, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $1,070,434.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,634.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $725,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,715.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 146,303 shares of company stock worth $9,903,460. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EAT opened at $59.93 on Wednesday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $78.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.79. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 2,998.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.80.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $828.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

