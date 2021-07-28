Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Terex in the first quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Terex in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Terex by 639.1% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 64,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 55,600 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Terex in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Terex in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Terex alerts:

NYSE:TEX opened at $46.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.42 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Terex Co. has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $55.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $864.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.19 million. Terex had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.75%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 369.23%.

In other Terex news, VP Scott Posner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $250,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,185 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,770.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total transaction of $2,671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 589,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,464,914.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,323 shares of company stock worth $7,578,284 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Terex from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Terex from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Terex from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.19.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.