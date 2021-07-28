Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) Short Interest Down 74.4% in July

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 74.4% from the June 30th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In other Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund news, Director Lawrence W. Stranghoener acquired 5,000 shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.45 per share, with a total value of $57,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 58,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,970. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GER. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 46.5% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 231,026 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 73,295 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $480,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 19.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 297,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 47,807 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 41.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 156,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 45,833 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 17.6% during the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 281,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 42,111 shares during the period.

GER stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,422. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $12.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%.

About Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of Master Limited Partnerships and related energy companies across all market capitalizations, with a focus on midstream MLP investments.

