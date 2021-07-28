Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 857,243 Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) by 761.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 969,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 857,243 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Comstock Resources worth $5,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,408,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,258 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,265,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,088,000 after buying an additional 1,160,330 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,331,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,917,000 after acquiring an additional 74,215 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 205.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,234,735 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 830,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 917,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 162,161 shares in the last quarter. 19.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRK opened at $6.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $6.95.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $340.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.50 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 23.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

CRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comstock Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comstock Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.73.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

