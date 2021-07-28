Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $5.85 Million in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 240,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,846,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZIM. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter worth $106,036,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,436,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,779,000. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,682,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,526,000. Institutional investors own 24.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZIM opened at $34.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.36. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a one year low of $11.34 and a one year high of $49.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion and a PE ratio of 6.98.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 18.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZIM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. started coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

