Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $5.28 Million in Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 543,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,278,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Executive Network Partnering in the first quarter valued at about $2,485,000. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 687,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after acquiring an additional 387,500 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Executive Network Partnering during the first quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

ENPC stock opened at $9.69 on Wednesday. Executive Network Partnering Co. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73.

Executive Network Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

