Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $5.62 Million Position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 134,665 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Caleres were worth $5,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Caleres by 124.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Caleres during the first quarter worth $87,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Caleres by 335.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Caleres by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Caleres news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $33,699.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 612,360 shares in the company, valued at $15,388,606.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $278,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,061,466.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,176 shares of company stock worth $613,196. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAL stock opened at $24.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 2.69. Caleres, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.99 and a 12 month high of $29.36.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The textile maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $638.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.10 million. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The company’s revenue was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Caleres’s payout ratio is -20.00%.

CAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. CL King upgraded Caleres from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded Caleres from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

