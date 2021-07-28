Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) by 240.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,034,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 730,995 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of MultiPlan worth $5,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 63.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 22.1% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 46,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 8,412 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 29.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the first quarter worth $78,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MPLN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MultiPlan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. B. Riley initiated coverage on MultiPlan in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.05.

NYSE:MPLN opened at $7.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.38. MultiPlan Co. has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $11.80.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $254.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MultiPlan Co. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

MultiPlan Company Profile

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

