Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR) Shares Bought by Betterment LLC

Betterment LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR) by 195.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,084 shares during the period. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GCOR traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $49.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,036. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.96. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.04 and a 52-week high of $52.70.

