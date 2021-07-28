GoldFund Market Cap Achieves $121,959.55 (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. Over the last week, GoldFund has traded down 37.2% against the US dollar. GoldFund has a total market cap of $121,959.55 and approximately $39.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldFund coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006046 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006196 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000122 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000035 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000810 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GoldFund Coin Profile

GoldFund is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io . GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

GoldFund Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

