Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.64. Golden Ocean Group shares last traded at $9.40, with a volume of 674,703 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOGL. TheStreet raised Golden Ocean Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Golden Ocean Group from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Pareto Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Golden Ocean Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 1.75.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $158.05 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 9.4%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the second quarter worth about $1,804,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 261.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 97,405 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 27.7% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 23,403 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 232.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter worth about $360,000. 30.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

