GokuMarket Credit 1-Day Volume Hits $533,666.00 (GMC)

GokuMarket Credit (CURRENCY:GMC) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One GokuMarket Credit coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000826 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GokuMarket Credit has traded 55.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. GokuMarket Credit has a market cap of $1.04 million and $533,666.00 worth of GokuMarket Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.11 or 0.00351519 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007584 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000587 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003938 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About GokuMarket Credit

GokuMarket Credit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2014. GokuMarket Credit’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,150,000 coins. GokuMarket Credit’s official website is www.gokumarket.com . The official message board for GokuMarket Credit is www.instagram.com/gokumarketofficial . GokuMarket Credit’s official Twitter account is @GokuMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gridmaster Coin (GMC) is a peer to peer crypto currency that is built with the latest technologies in crypto currency such as Dynamic Proof of Stake, Anonymous transactions, Masternodes and Encrypted Messaging. Further developments will focus on building platforms and utilities that bridge the merchant-consumer gap whilst enabling the wider audience to use the digital currency in their everyday lives. “

Buying and Selling GokuMarket Credit

