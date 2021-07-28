Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Partners is a Delaware limited partnership formed by affiliates of the Slifka family. Global Partners owns, controls or has access to one of the largest terminal networks of refined petroleum products in New England. Global Partners is one of the largest wholesale distributors of distillates such as home heating oil, diesel and kerosene, gasoline, and residual oil and bunker fuel to wholesalers, retailers and commercial customers in New England. “

Get Global Partners alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GLP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Global Partners from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Partners from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Shares of GLP stock opened at $25.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.44. Global Partners has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 1.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Partners will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Global Gp Llc acquired 20,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.18 per share, for a total transaction of $570,073.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Mccool sold 3,000 shares of Global Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $70,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,874.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 71,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,761. 41.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Global Partners by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,755 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.58% of the company’s stock.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Partners (GLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.