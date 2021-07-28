Glenmede Trust Co. NA Takes Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 9.5% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $618,000. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Zscaler by 13.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 101,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,431,000 after acquiring an additional 11,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its holdings in Zscaler by 4.8% in the first quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $233.03 on Wednesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.88 and a twelve month high of $240.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.89. The company has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.48 and a beta of 0.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The company had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZS shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.19.

In other Zscaler news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total transaction of $5,727,653.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,971 shares of company stock valued at $33,211,882. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

