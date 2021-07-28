Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 355 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 460.0% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,620,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,947 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,450,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 465.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,291,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,044 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2,590.5% during the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,058,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17,844.9% during the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 737,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,315,000 after purchasing an additional 733,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

VRSK opened at $186.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.60. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.79 and a 1-year high of $210.66. The company has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 43.42, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The firm had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 23.02%.

In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 5,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total transaction of $1,000,771.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,858,824.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total value of $437,295.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at $2,167,736.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,954 shares of company stock worth $8,059,937. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.00.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.