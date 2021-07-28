Glenmede Trust Co. NA Reduces Holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its position in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,661 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in ePlus were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUS. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ePlus by 1,456.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ePlus by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of ePlus in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ePlus in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ePlus in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

In other ePlus news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $88,299.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,462,493.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 4,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $400,184.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,840 shares of company stock valued at $795,672 over the last three months. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $90.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ePlus inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.91 and a fifty-two week high of $107.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.35. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.31.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The software maker reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.48. ePlus had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $352.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ePlus inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

