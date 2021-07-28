Glenmede Trust Co. NA Raises Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,030 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCX. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 598.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,864 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at $991,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 45,764 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 12,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,010.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 111,545 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 101,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FCX. Exane BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.05.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $36.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.03. The company has a market cap of $53.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 2.14. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $746,018.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $899,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,500 shares of company stock worth $3,402,577. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.