Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 647 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 86.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $195,138,000. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 585.0% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 349,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,335,000 after purchasing an additional 298,057 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter valued at $62,819,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 111.6% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 318,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,263,000 after purchasing an additional 168,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 37.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 547,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,514,000 after purchasing an additional 148,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

In other MongoDB news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.59, for a total transaction of $703,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.80, for a total value of $9,058,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,185,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 240,376 shares of company stock valued at $78,598,719. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. boosted their target price on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on MongoDB from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.75.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $360.49 on Wednesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.27 and a 1-year high of $428.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $338.27. The company has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.20 and a beta of 0.75.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

