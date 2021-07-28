Glenmede Trust Co. NA Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 435.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 55.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,371,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,232,000 after acquiring an additional 487,139 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,125,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,377,000 after acquiring an additional 138,310 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 971,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,083,000 after acquiring an additional 166,159 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 848,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,615,000.

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $69.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.14. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $36.62 and a 1-year high of $79.49.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

