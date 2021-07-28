Glenmede Trust Co. NA Decreases Stock Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 57.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,712 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 382.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Floor & Decor by 58.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth about $122,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FND shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

FND opened at $118.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.53 and a 52-week high of $121.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.90.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $782.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.66 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 20.28%. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $126,355.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,774 shares in the company, valued at $16,629,363.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $570,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,154 shares in the company, valued at $346,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,474 shares of company stock valued at $10,471,596 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

