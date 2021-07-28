Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 415.4% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $157.87 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $94.22 and a 52-week high of $174.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.99.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

