Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 16,893 American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,772,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,593,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,996 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,354,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,079,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,664 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,798,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $914,878,000 after purchasing an additional 300,014 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,730,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $819,321,000 after purchasing an additional 262,257 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,505,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $576,072,000 after purchasing an additional 225,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,049,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,704,073.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $2,143,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,652,705.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American International Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. upped their price target on American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.92.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $47.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.34. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $54.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

