Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Purchases 6,015 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 113.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,334 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,015 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Intel by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel stock opened at $53.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $214.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $52.62 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.81.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Further Reading: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.