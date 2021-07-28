Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Purchases 437 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Lpwm LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 10,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $135,000.

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $140.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.66. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.09 and a fifty-two week high of $146.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

